Assam: National-Level Athlete Allegedly Raped In Sivasagar; Accused Absconding

SIVASAGAR: A terrifying incident has been reported from the Demow area in Sivasagar. It has come to light that a national-level athlete was sexually assaulted by two individuals inside a house.

According to the information received, the incident took place on the afternoon of November 22. The teenage athlete was allegedly abducted by two brothers, identified as Sunil and Bhaiti, from the Shikaribheti area. They came with a Tata AC vehicle and were then taken to a house located about 3 kilometers away.

Reports suggest the assault took place while loud DJ music was being played in the house so that no one could hear her seeking help. A formal complaint has been filed at Demow Police Station. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at Sivasagar Civil Hospital.