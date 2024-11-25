Assam: National-Level Athlete Allegedly Raped In Sivasagar; Accused Absconding

SIVASAGAR: A terrifying incident has been reported from the Demow area in Sivasagar. It has come to light that a national-level athlete was sexually assaulted by two individuals inside a house.
According to the information received, the incident took place on the afternoon of November 22. The teenage athlete was allegedly abducted by two brothers, identified as Sunil and Bhaiti, from the Shikaribheti area. They came with a Tata AC vehicle and were then taken to a house located about 3 kilometers away.
Reports suggest the assault took place while loud DJ music was being played in the house so that no one could hear her seeking help. A formal complaint has been filed at Demow Police Station. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at Sivasagar Civil Hospital.
Earlier this month, the Kokrajhar Sessions Court imposed a rigorous imprisonment of 20 years against a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The ruling was issued by the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO) in relation to a sexual assault case from 2014.
The case, recorded as Case No. 206/2014 at Kokrajhar Sardar police station pertained to the sexual abuse of a minor girl by the defendant identified as Debojit Barman. The victim’s parents filed a complaint, which resulted in Barman’s arrest under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.
Besides the prison sentence, the court has ordered the perpetrator to pay a fine of Rs 30,000. If the fine is not paid in the given time, the perpetrator will face an additional year of imprisonment. This ruling underscores the severity of the offence and the court’s commitment to justice.
