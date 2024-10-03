Nagaland: Pastor Faces Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations in Chümoukedima

Chümoukedima: A senior pastor of Chümoukedima district, Nagaland, has quit the pulpit after being accused of an attempt to sexually assault a young boy connected to the church, triggering massive outrage in the community.

Father's House Church, where the pastor served, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. The church confirmed that Pastor Robert Kikon, one of its founding members, quit the pulpit after his "immoral acts" came to light.

The church said members had demanded his resignation, which the church announced on September 22, 2024. The church insisted that his alleged actions were against Christian values and the reason for his ouster from office,.

Incident Reported: The case has generated huge debate in social media as many take to the internet and condemn the pastor's actions with shock; the young boy told the incident to the church heads, and a very swift response by the church saw Kikon resign.

Father's House Church is affiliated with Asia Harvest Alliance. The Nagaland Department of Social Welfare is also involved and conducted a meeting with members from the board of the church to discuss the issue at hand.

Earlier, two teenagers from Nagaland were molested and robbed by four unidentified persons at Baner Hill in Pune on Saturday night.

One of the victim's students, 19 years old, lodged a police complaint at Chaturshringi police station on Sunday.

According to the police, the complainant is a second-year BA student at Spicer College on Aundh Road. He and his 19-year-old friend, who were residents of Navi Sangvi, were on an evening walk at Baner Hill when the incident occurred.

At around 7:30 pm, four unidentified men waylaid the teens. The robbers threatened to kill them with an iron weapon and took away a cell phone and valuables amounting to Rs 20,000, police said.