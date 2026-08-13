KKHSOU Celebrates National Librarians' Day

Guwahati: On 12th August, the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University celebrated the 134th National Librarians’ Day with a programme organised by the Central Library in collaboration with the Discipline of Library and Information Science, (GPDSoIVS). The event celebrated the birth anniversary of Padma Shri Dr. S. R. Ranganathan and centred on the theme “Reading as a Tool for Personal Growth.”

Renowned Assamese writer, literary critic, and motivational speaker Shri Mayur Bora delivered a lecture on “Reading as a tool for Personal Growth”, highlighting that while artificial intelligence offers quick access to information, the habit of reading remains essential for developing critical thinking, creativity, emotional maturity, and a deeper understanding of society and culture. He also reflected on Assam’s rich literary heritage and encouraged young readers to cultivate a lifelong reading habit.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gobinda Deka, Director (i/c), GPDSoIVS, emphasized the vital role of libraries in supporting open and distance learning and promoting lifelong education. Prof. N. N. Sharma Director (MDSoM,BKCIKS) encouraged students and researchers to experience the unique value of reading printed books for deeper learning and reflection. The event was also graced by Prof. Pranab Saikia, Registrar, KKHSOU, as a distinguished dignitary.

The function was attended by over 100 participants and was live-streamed on Facebook, attracting more than 6000 online viewers. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Dibyajyoti Patgiri, Assistant Librarian, Central Library, KKHSOU, reaffirming the University’s commitment to promoting reading culture and lifelong learning.