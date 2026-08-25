Goalpara DLSA to Hold National Lok Adalat on September 12 for Pre-Litigation and Pending Cases

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Goalpara, will organise a National Lok Adalat at the Goalpara District Judicial Court Campus on September 12, 2026, from 10 am onwards. The Lok Adalat will take up pre-litigation and pending cases, including cheque dishonour cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery, motor accident claims, labour and employment disputes, electricity and water bills, matrimonial disputes excluding divorce, land acquisition, revenue, and other civil cases.

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