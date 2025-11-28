Assam: National Milk Day observed in Sonitpur District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: On the occasion of National Milk Day, a milk product competition was jointly organized by the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department and the Dairy Development Department, Sonitpur, at the Block Veterinary Dispensary, Balipara, in Sonitpur district.

The event was graced by Dr Runu Dutta (Retd Director, T&D Department), Kishore Barma (Assistant Dairy Development Officer), Dr PK Roy (District AH & Veterinary Officer) and other officials of both departments.

Participants presented a variety of milk products, predominantly milk-based desserts such as kheer and paneer, which were evaluated on visual appeal, organoleptic qualities, hygiene, uniqueness, and marketing potential.

During the programme, the speakers highlighted the significance of National Milk Day and discussed the vast potential of the milk economy alongside the expanding scope of value-added dairy products. They encouraged participants to utilize readily available resources such as YouTube tutorials and consultation with veterinarians to improve milk production and product quality.

They also stressed the need for hygienic milk production practices, active participation in farmer discussions, and greater focus on marketing and organized market chains. Representatives from organizations such as SESTA and medical representatives from the animal health sector were also present, further motivating the dairy farmers and supporting the initiative.

