Assam: National Press Day observed across State

TINSUKIA: Along with the rest of the country, National Press Day is celebrated in Tinsukia district. Tinsukia District Journalists' Association (TDJA) observed the day at the Conference Hall of Doomdooma College in collaboration with Doomdooma Press Club (DPC) and Doomdooma College.

The day's programme began with the hoisting of the TDJA flag by its president, Dr. Rishi Das, while TDJA vice president Ratul Kalita initiated the Smriti Tarpan programme. DPC president Manoj Dutta inaugurated the plantation drive at the Botanical Garden of Doomdooma College by planting saplings. Later a meeting was held with TDJA president Dr. Rishi Das in the chair. Delivering the welcome address, TDJA general secretary Ranajyoti Neog explained the significance of National Press Day. The meeting was inaugurated by the principal of Doomdooma College, Dr. Kamaleswar Kalita. He spoke on the changing nature of the press. He termed journalism as a service rather than a profession. Bituraj Gohain, an assistant professor of the Education Department of Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Government Model College, Kakopothar, delivered the keynote address on the topic 'The responsibilities of the media and journalists in the present day.' Explaining the evolution of journalism from the beginning till today, he dwelt at length on the topic. He also elaborated on the role of journalism for greater interest of the society and also for healthy democracy.

Arjun Nirala, journalist in charge of the North East region of the national-level Hindi daily "Amar Ujala," also attended the meeting and delivered a complimentary speech. The event was also attended by the principal of Tinsukia Law College, Sanjay Khaitan, as guest of honour. In his remarks, president Dr. Rishi Das urged the journalists to be studious to face the changing circumstances. The event was attended by hundreds of journalists from Tinsukia, Digboi, Margherita, Jagun, Doomdooma, Sadiya, Saikhowa, and Kakopathar of the Tinsukia district. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks offered by the secretary of the Doomdooma Press Club, Pradeep Kumar Moran.

TEZPUR: Along with the rest of the country, National Press Day 2024 was observed on Saturday in Sonitpur under the initiative of the District Administration and the Office of the District Information and Public Relations Officer. A program commemorating "National Press Day" was held in the conference hall of the District Commissioner's Office, where Dr. Bhubaneswar Saharia, president of the local Tarun Asom Sangha, former Controller of Examinations at Tezpur Central University, and former Professor at Darrang College, was present as the keynote speaker. He delivered a speech on this year's theme for National Press Day, "Changing Nature of Press."

The event commenced with the rendition of the state anthem. Following this, a minute of silence was observed in remembrance of the late senior journalist Kusmakhar Upadhyaya, who passed away earlier this year on January 24, as well as other known and unknown departed journalists. The chief executive officer of Sonitpur Zila Parishad, Smti. Karabi Saikia Karan, delivered the welcome address, enumerating the significance of National Press Day and extending her best wishes to all journalists in the district on this special occasion.

In the programme, local correspondents Sanjiv Hazarika and Raj Kumar Mahanta also presented their views on the changing dynamics of media in the present times. Several journalists from Sonitpur district, along with the District Information and Public Relations Officer Ankita Gogoi and other departmental staff, were present at the event.

DOOMDOOMA: Under the auspices of Tinsukia District Administration and with active cooperation of District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO), Journalist Union of Assam and Greater Tinsukia Sangbadik Santha, National Press Day (NPD) was observed at the conference hall of District Commissioner (DC), Tinsukia, on Saturday.

The novelty of the observance of the day was a free medical camp for the journalists. The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pulakesh Rabha on behalf of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Tinsukia Dilip Gaurav Abhijeet.

The main programme got underway with a chorus presented by the girl students of Tinsukia Women College. The main programme was inaugurated by Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Javed Arman.

The chief speaker of the programme was journalist pensioner Iqbal Ahmed, former guest lecturer, Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, Dibrugarh University, and bureau chief of the Sentinel, Dibrugarh. He spoke on the topic "The changed pattern of today's journalism."

In his speech he narrated elaborately the evolutionary process of human communication since the prehistoric period and said in what way it came to be recognized as the fourth estate of democracy. He said that in the Constitution of India, freedom of the press did not enjoy any special privilege and that the Press Council of India, which came into being on November 16, 1966, possessed a quasi-judiciary status.

A souvenir "Chaturtha Con" published on the occasion was released by journalist pensioner and senior journalist Amulya Khataniar.

The three senior journalists, namely, Amulya Khataniar, Arjun Baruah, and Dhiren Deka, were felicitated in the meeting by Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul, IAS, while the other senior journalists representing news organizations and various journalist organizations were also felicitated in the meeting by dignitaries present in the meeting. The meeting was also addressed by Amulya Khataniar and Dhiren Deka. The programme which was moderated by DIPRO Bikash Sarrma, came to an end with the offering of a vote of thanks to all present.

