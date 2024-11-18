Assam: National Press Day Observed in Dhubri District

A correspondent

DHUBRI: National Press Day was observed under the auspices of the Dhubri District Information and Relation Office here in the conference hall of the Dhubri Inspector of Schools on Saturday.

The theme of this year’s celebration of National Press Day was “Changing Nature of Press,” and a number of veteran journalists of Dhubri district spoke at length on the given theme while it was anchored by Dhubri District Information and Public Relation Officer Snigdha Rani Das.

Speaking on theme as an appointed speaker, a veteran journalist, Imdad Hussain, elaborately pointed out the changes taking place in the media since British India till these days and said that changes are the natural process of the world; everything gets changed, but changes in the media from print to electronic and again to digital were massive.

“This rapid change in media is unbelievable as now the world becomes a global village due to the e-mail and whatsApp technology,” Hussain further said.

On the other hand, a daylong programme was also organized by Dhubri Press Club at Tetultala, was formally inaugurated by Dhubri District Commissioner, Dibakar Nath and gave away the prizes to the winners of art and photography competition organised in memory of journalists late Om Prakash Todi and Tapan Kumar Roy respectively.

In his brief speech, District Commissioner Dibakar Nath wished all the media persons on this auspicious occasion and opined that the media plays a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and strengthening democracy as being the fourth pillar.

Thereafter, a cultural and felicitation programme followed.

