Assam: National Road Safety month concludes in Darrang

MANGALDAI: The celebration of the National Road Safety month ended in Darrang with a closing of public meeting here at the Bhebarghat public bus terminus on Wednesday. District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey as the chief guest addressed the meeting organized by the District Transport department. Speaking on the occasion chief guest Ngatey underlined the importance of sensitizing the stakeholders about the road safety norms, legal punitive provisions for its violations and also the roles and the responsibilities to curb the road mishaps.

Earlier Paban Thakuria, District Transport Officer, Darrang explained the objectives of the meeting and the National Road Safety month. Pratap Bordoloi, Chairman, Mangaldai Development Authorities, Dr Jugabrata Nath, Munin Dutta, president of the Public Bus Owner’s Association also spoke on the occasion.

The month long celebration which had begun on January 15 witnessed series of events which included awareness in educational institutions, painting contest among the students, public awareness and distribution of leaflets involving the ‘Path Suraksha Mitras’, miking, enforcement drives against traffic rules violations, drunken drivers etc.

