Assam: National Road Safety Month concludes in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: District Transport Office, Kokrajhar on Wednesday observed the concluding ceremony of National Road Safety Month in Kokrajhar. A motor rally was also taken out in Kokrajhar town to make people aware on road safety. The rally was flagged off by Additional SP of Kokrajhar N. Sharma in presence of Kokrajhar DTO Dhakendra Braham, MVI and other officials. All kinds of vehicles joined the motor rally which started from the office of the DTO and moved to Kargaon via Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road connecting Romanpara, Maldangpara, RN Brahma Road, Baganshali, Habrubari, Owabari and Kargaon where a meeting was held.

Talking to reporters, DTO Dhajendra Brahma said the National Road Safety Month was observed in a befitting manner in the district. He said the month-long programme on road safety reached every corner in the district to make people aware on road safety. On Tuesday, a bike rally was taken out in Gossaigaon as part of the conclusion of National Road Safety Month. Over 600 rule violators have been fined in the current month. Brahma said the road accidents were coming down after strict rule was imposed in the state. He said the general masses will be able to send photos of rule violators to DTO and police through their mobile and they will take action on violators of rule. He also called upon the people to abide by the traffic rules and appealed not to violate but to follow the safety norms while driving.

Also Read: Assam: Boko Police take out bike rally for road safety awareness