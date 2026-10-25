Assam: Nature lover Gajen Saikia conferred Briksha Bandhu title

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Gajen Saikia, a nature lover, environmental conservationist, and artiste from Jamugurihat who has devoted his life to planting trees and preserving the environment for nearly three decades, was formally conferred with the title of 'Briksha Bandhu' at a ceremony held at the Namghar located at Sangia Majar Chuk village on Saturday. The title was conferred by the Sangia Majar Chuk Namghar Development Committee, the local youth association, and the women section. The title was presented to him along with a memento, a gamosa, a cheleng, and a japi in recognition of his outstanding contribution to environmental conservation. Through his artistic creativity and deep love for nature, Saikia has been making a remarkable contribution to the cultural and social life of his native Jamugurihat as well as Assam.

Since 1990, Saikia has been relentlessly engaged in planting trees in the premises of namghars, temples, and various institutions, as well as along roadsides in different parts of Assam. Born on April 7, 1954, at Shalguri village in Jamugurihat, Saikia has established himself as a talented artiste, nature lover, and make-up artist through his distinctive creativity and dedication. The green surroundings he developed through sustained tree-planting efforts at the Panchajanya Bar Namghar in Jamugurihat have now become known as 'Gajen Saikia Udyan.' Recently, he also received the Artiste Pension from the Assam Government, marking another significant recognition of his artistic journey.