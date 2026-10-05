Cultural Advocates Urge Government Recognition for Nayan Kakaty's Contribution to Sankari Art

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Cultural enthusiasts of Jamugurihat have urged the government to recognise Nayan Kakaty of Patalar Chuk for his longstanding contribution to the preservation and promotion of traditional Sankari art and culture.

Kakaty has been associated with bhaona performances as a make-up artiste for nearly three decades and has undertaken make-up responsibilities in more than 1,000 performances during this period. Besides being a skilled make-up artiste, he is also a Gayan, known for devotional songs associated with bhaona.

He is associated with the 271-year-old Sri Krishna Janmastami celebrations and the staging of traditional Boka Khesa bhaona at Patalar Chuk, where he serves as a Gayan artiste. His contribution to the historic Baresaharia Bhaona of Jamugurihat, which completed 250 years in 2023, was also recognised when he secured the first prize in the make-up category.

Recognised as a Namacharya by Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Kakaty is also a religious scripture reader. His artistic contribution extends beyond his native village, and he has served as a make-up artiste in bhaona performances held at various places across Assam, including Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Howly, Narayanpur, Tezpur and Gohpur.

Now over 50, Kakaty has devoted much of his life to the practice and promotion of Sankari art and culture, particularly traditional theatre and bhaona. In view of his dedication and contribution to Assam’s cultural heritage, local cultural enthusiasts have urged the state government to recognise his work and provide him with one-time financial assistance.

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