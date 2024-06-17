Assam Natya Sanmilan to hold Bishnu Rabha Divas centrally in state

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Natya Sanmilan, a premier dramatic organisation of the state, has decided to organise the upcoming Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas on June 20 at Miri Gaon, Bongalmora centrally, stated a press release issued by the organisation today. The central programme scheduled to be held has been organised under the aegis of Pub Dikrong Bishnu Rabha Natya Sanmilan, in collaboration with Lakhimpur district Natya Sanmilan, Bishnu Jyoti Rangamancha, and in association with Bongalmora Janjati HSS. The day-long programme will begin with a plantation drive, followed by flag hoisting, floral tributes, and a series of competitions. The open session will be held at 1 p.m. with Kumar Dipak Das, president of Assam Natya Sanmilan, in the chair. Dhiren Saikia, retired principal of Bongalmora Janjati HSS, will attend the central programme as an appointed speaker. The programme will also be attended by Hiranya Hazarika, executive president; Mrigen Bora, vice president; Arup Borthakur; Dr. Basanta Khanikar; Jayanta Hazarika; Niranjan Kakaty; and Dilip Kr. Bora, among others. The open session will be inaugurated by Haren Saikia, president of the Swarnapeeth Mandal Committee.

