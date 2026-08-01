Assam: Nazira baker who employed 35 youths left destitute as floods wipe out livelihood

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Although the floodwaters have receded in Nazira, the cries of distress among affected residents continue unabated. Survivors are still struggling to cope with the devastating aftermath, attempting to clean and restore mud-filled homes while grappling with deep emotional and financial trauma.

In the flood-ravaged Holongkhatani area near Nazira town, one such heartbreaking story is that of Pankaj Dutta, a well-known and compassionate young entrepreneur. Until the disaster struck, Dutta was financially stable and socially active, having established a bakery that provided employment to 35 local youths. Known for his generosity and willingness to help others in need, he is now among those left helpless by the calamity.

Recalling the horrifying night of July 19, Dutta said, “It didn’t feel like a flood—it was like a catastrophe. Within just 10 minutes, water engulfed our house. I rushed my parents to the rooftop and left everything else behind.” As he spoke, his belongings—what little remained—were being taken out of his home on a pushcart for disposal.

The sudden and violent floodwaters destroyed almost everything inside his house. In the face of the crisis, Dutta prioritised saving his parents’ lives, leaving him unable to salvage even a single household item. The young businessman, who once stood as a pillar of support for others, now finds himself waiting for assistance.

Having taken loans worth several lakhs to run his enterprise, Dutta now faces an uncertain future along with the 35 employees who depended on his bakery for their livelihood.

Notably, the Holongkhatani area witnessed water levels rising to an alarming height of 15 to 20 feet on the night of July 19. Over 300 houses in the village were submerged within hours. While initial relief in the form of food and clothing has helped residents survive the immediate crisis, many—including Dutta—are now struggling to find a path forward and rebuild their lives.

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