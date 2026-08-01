Assam: Diphlu river erosion washes away road at Kandhulimari

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A village road at Kandhulimari, under the Purba Kaziranga Gaon Panchayat in Bokakhat co-district, has been washed away by the swollen waters of the Diphlu River. The damaged road serves as the primary route for nearly 200 households. As a result, locals, students, and patients are facing severe inconvenience, and the situation has become dangerous. The villagers have urged the co-district administration to repair the road at the earliest. With the road washed away, vehicles, including 108 ambulance services, are no longer able to reach the village. The residents have also made a humble appeal to MLA Atul Bora to ensure the reconstruction of the road and take effective measures to prevent further riverbank erosion.

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