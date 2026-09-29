Assam: Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram Inspects Flood Zones

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram visited the severely flood-affected areas along Amguri Tol Line and Bamunpukhuri tea estate on Monday to assess the post-flood situation and review the condition of affected families.

During the visit, the co-district commissioner inspected sites identified for the rehabilitation and relocation of families whose houses were completely washed away in the recent floods. The suitability of the proposed sites for resettlement was also assessed, with emphasis on ensuring appropriate rehabilitation measures for the affected families.

Officials reviewed the ground situation and the requirements for relocating the families to safer and suitable locations as part of the post-flood rehabilitation process.

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