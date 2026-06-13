Assam: Nazira honours eminent filmmaker Dara Ahmed on his 80th birth anniversary

A Correspondent

Nazira: The 80th birth anniversary of eminent Assamese film director and proud son of Nazira, Dara Ahmed, was observed with profound reverence and enthusiasm on June 11. Agantuk, Sivasagar, in collaboration with the M.C. Club, Nazira, organised the commemorative event in the club’s auditorium.

The program was conducted by Agantuk president Jog Gogoi, while general secretary Dilip Saikia anchored the session. The event was formally inaugurated by noted cultural activist of Nazira, Neelakshi Baruah.

Delivering the keynote address, distinguished Assamese poet, literary figure, critic, and academic Dr Rajeev Bora highlighted Dara Ahmed’s immense contribution to Assamese cinema. He described Ahmed as a director who deeply understood the language of cinema and emphasized its technical and artistic aspects. “He did not make films merely for storytelling but for the essence of cinema itself,” Bora remarked. He further noted that Ahmed gave importance to audience engagement and, in several films, artistically portrayed themes of social harmony as well as contemporary issues.

Young speaker Arhi Chetia, in her brief address, shed light on the life and works of Dara Ahmed, calling him a pride of Nazira.

The cultural segment of the event began with the song “We Are in the Same Boat, Brother”, presented under the direction of music teacher Prabhat Konwar. Students including Daisy Priyam, Tanusha Priyam, Kasturi, Jyotishman, Arohan, Orchid, Anmeshika, Upasana, and Bhaynila performed popular songs from films directed by Dara Ahmed, captivating the audience.

A short play based on the poem “Xesh Nohowa Xadhu” (The Endless Tale) by Atul Chandra Hazarika was staged by 12 children under the direction of theatre artist Kumud Kalita, drawing appreciation from the audience. The music for the play was arranged by young talents Dibya Darshan and Drishti Nandan.

At the beginning of the programme, M.C. Club vice-president Shamsul Haque lit a ceremonial lamp in tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth centenary. Prabhat Borthakur, president of the Sivasagar District Senior Citizens’ Association, lit another lamp in memory of Dara Ahmed. Both speakers shared their heartfelt reflections.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including M.C. Club president Zakirul Hussain, retired principal Syed Mubidul Islam, Dilip Phukan, etc., along with more than fifty participating children and their guardians. Secretary Ranjit Phukan delivered a vote of thanks.

The programme concluded with a soulful rendition of the song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” (Humans for Humanity), bringing the event to a meaningful close.

Also Read: Assamese Filmmaker Dara Ahmed Passes Away at 72 in Guwahati