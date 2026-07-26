Assam: Nazira MLA receives alleged death threat amid flood relief work

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a shocking development amid ongoing flood relief operations, newly elected Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain has reportedly received death threats targeting both him and his family.

Addressing a press conference at a relief camp office in Balighat on Friday, Borgohain stated that while he was actively engaged in rescue and relief efforts following the devastating Dikhow River floods, he received a threatening phone call from the number 8638865810. During the call, the caller allegedly used abusive language and issued death threats against the MLA and his entire family.

Borgohain informed that he immediately alerted the police administration. Preliminary investigation has identified the caller as one Anand Dadhara from Samaguri in Nagaon district. The police have reportedly initiated necessary action in connection with the incident.

Speaking further, the MLA emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive support from the Assam government to assist flood-affected people in the Nazira constituency. He appealed for unity beyond political, religious, and social differences, urging all political parties—including Congress, BJP, CPI—and various community organizations to come forward and support the affected population.

Borgohain also expressed concern that he has not yet been able to visit all flood-hit areas due to the severity of the situation, as many families remain stranded in submerged regions. He acknowledged that while the government is providing food, drinking water, and medicines, the assistance has not yet reached everyone in need.

He added that MLAs and ministers from different constituencies across Assam have extended support to the flood victims of Nazira. Present at the press conference, Narayan Deka stated that relief materials—including food, clothing, and drinking water—have been sent from the Barkhetri constituency to aid those affected by the catastrophic floods in Nazira.

Several BJP party workers from the constituency were also present during the press meet.

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