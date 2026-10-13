Assam: Nazira Police Seize 33.55 Grams of Suspected Heroin, Arrest 23-Year-Old

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a major anti-drug operation, Nazira police arrested a 23-year-old man and seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin during a raid at Ligiripukhuri in Nazira co-district on Sunday morning.

According to reports, a team from Nazira Model police station conducted a raid at the residence of Dipu Mesh in the Ligiripukhuri area. The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge and Inspector Saranga Siddha Gogoi, along with Sub-Inspector Gunottam Gogoi.

During the raid, the police reportedly seized 33.55 grams of suspected heroin and arrested Hemanta Mesh, aged 23, who was allegedly involved in the drug trade for a considerable period.

Despite repeated operations by the police and the Excise Department against the growing menace of drugs, illicit liquor, and cannabis in different parts of Nazira, the illegal trade continues to pose a serious challenge. Although alleged drug traffickers and peddlers are arrested and sent to jail, some reportedly resume their activities after being released.

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