Two Suspected Drug Suppliers Apprehended with Heroin in Bijni Raid

In a swift and decisive operation against illicit narcotics, police arrested two alleged drug suppliers during a targeted raid at Sialmari village in the Bijni subdivision of Chirang district.

Acting on precise intelligence regarding local drug trafficking networks, a police team raided a suspected location in Sialmari.

During the high-stakes operation, security forces successfully cornered and apprehended two individuals. The arrested suspects have been identified as Makhmudul Hussain and Abu Sufyan Ali.

A thorough search of the suspects and their surroundings led to the recovery of 35.19 grams of suspected heroin, carefully packaged for distribution. In addition to the contraband, law enforcement officials seized three mobile phones, which are believed to have been used to coordinate drug transactions.

A four-wheeler used by the duo to transport the illicit substances was also confiscated at the scene.

Local authorities confirmed that both individuals are currently in custody and undergoing intense interrogation to trace the broader supply chain and identify their buyers.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to eradicate the local drug menace.