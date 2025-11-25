Assam: Nazira Press Club condemns Hitesh Dev Sarma’s threat to journalist

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira Press Club has strongly condemned the attempt by retired administrative officer Hitesh Dev Sarma to intimidate NK TV journalist Rana Deka. Sarma, a former ACS officer, allegedly threatened Deka and even went to the extent of asking about his 8-year-old child, making him feel helpless and threatened.

The Nazira Press Club, in a statement, has demanded the arrest of Sarma and urged the authorities to take stern action against him. The club’s President and Secretary, Bhaskarjyoti Borgohain and Navjyoti Burhagohain, have stated that journalists have their own self-respect and dignity, and such incidents will not be tolerated.

The club has also demanded that the authorities take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of journalists, who are often subjected to intimidation and threats while performing their duties.

