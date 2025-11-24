DYFI Slams Assam Govt Over Threats to Journalist; Demands Arrest of Ex-ACS Officer

Bijni: Concerns over the safety of journalists in Assam resurfaced on Monday after the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) alleged that incidents of harassment and intimidation against media workers are “steadily rising”. The organisation criticized the government for failing to act on time despite receiving repeated complaints.

The reaction came after reports surfaced that journalist Rana Deka of Pathsala was allegedly threatened over the phone by former ACS officer Hitesh Dev Sharma. Addressing the media after participating in a seminar at Bijni, DYFI State Secretary Nirangkush Nath expressed strong concern over the incident.

Nath claimed that “certain influential individuals are allowed to act with impunity,” and alleged that the present Assam government “chooses not to take action when powerful people harass ordinary citizens or journalists”. He further stated that the threat was not limited to the journalist alone. “Sharma has even threatened minor children, yet no steps have been taken even after four days,” he said.