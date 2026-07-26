Assam: Nazira Purana Masjid Deka Jamat provides food and clothing to flood victims

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Amid the devastating floods caused by the overflowing Dikhow river, a remarkable example of communal harmony and humanity has emerged from Nazira’s Amulapatti area, where the youth wing of the Purana Masjid has stepped forward to support flood-affected residents. The unprecedented flood, described as one of the worst in the region’s history, has left countless people homeless and destitute, cutting across all communities including Hindus, Muslims, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Nagas, Bodos, Rabhas, and others. With homes, food, and basic necessities washed away, affected families are struggling to survive under extremely difficult conditions. In this time of crisis, the Nazira Amulapatti Purana Masjid Youth Committee (Deka Jamat) has taken the initiative to provide relief to those in need. Under the leadership of President Iltaf Ali and Secretary Mahbubur Rashid, the group has been distributing two meals a day along with clothing to flood victims for three consecutive days.

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