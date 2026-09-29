Assam: Nazira sanitation workers strike over unpaid wages

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Sanitation and Harijan workers of the Nazira Municipal Board have launched an indefinite work strike, alleging non-payment of their minimum monthly wages and failure to regularise their services. The workers allege that the Nazira Municipal Board has failed to regularly pay their monthly remuneration, which ranges from Rs 9,000 to Rs 12,000.

The workers said that the situation has become particularly difficult following the devastating floods, which left many of them facing financial hardship. They said that irregular payment has affected their ability to meet basic household expenses, support their families and meet the educational needs of their children.

According to the protesting workers, 42 sanitation workers of the Nazira Municipal Board have been demanding regularisation of their services since 1999. They said that they have organised several protests and submitted representations to the authorities over the years, but their demands have not received a satisfactory response.

As part of their agitation, the sanitation workers began an indefinite work strike at the Central Market premises in Nazira town on September 26.

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