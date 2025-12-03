Workers Protest over Months of Unpaid Wages in Assam's Sonari

Sonari: A tense situation erupted at the Ratanpur Tea Estate in Sonari when workers and employees staged a massive protest against the estate management, alleging long non-payment of wages and negligence towards labour welfare.

Large contingents of tea workers and staff demonstrated on the estate premises, expressing their discontent over the financial distress felt for several months. The protesters alleged that the salaries of different categories of workers have become overdue by an unprecedented period of time: nine months in the case of an estate manager, seven months for general workers, and three months in the case of sub-staff. The tea workers also complained that they had not been paid wages for the last three fortnights, which put them under severe economic distress.