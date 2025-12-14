Assam: NCC organizes Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat camp in Sonitpur

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A major NCC Camp, the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat camp, celebrating the rich and diverse traditions of India commenced in Missamari Cantonment in Sonitpur on Monday, informed a press release. The camp will bring together around 600 NCC cadets drawn from the North Eastern Region and Uttar Pradesh, fostering national integration, cultural exchange, and youth leadership. Organized on behalf of the North Eastern directorate, the camp is being conducted by 5 Assam Battalion Tezpur Group.

The camp aims to showcase India’s vast cultural heritage through a series of planned activities including cultural performances, traditional art forms and heritage awareness programmes. By hosting cadets from diverse backgrounds, the camp seeks to strengthen the values of unity, discipline, and mutual respect that form the core philosophy of the NCC. Cadets will get the opportunity to experience and appreciate the host state’s cultural legacy while also presenting the unique customs and traditions of their own regions.

The Cultural Heritage Camp is also designed to promote a spirit of national integration, encourage camaraderie among cadets, and inspire young citizens to take pride in India’s composite cultural identity.

The camp stands as a testament to the NCC’s continuing role in nurturing disciplined, socially aware, and culturally sensitive youth, committed to nation-building. The camp will conclude on December 19.

