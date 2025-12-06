NCC to hold Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camp at Missamari from Dec 8

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The NER directorate NCC is all set to organize the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camp I (EBSB) from December 8 to 19 at Missamari which will bring together 600 cadets from the North Eastern Region, Uttar Pradesh, and Sikkim for a one-of-a-kind cultural immersion camp that embodies the spirit of unity, diversity and national pride, informed a release. The theme of the camp is ‘One India, Many Stories’. The national-level camp will serve as a living canvas of India’s rich cultural tapestry. From the rhythmic beats of the Northeast to the folk vibrance of Uttar Pradesh, cadets will come together to celebrate the stories, traditions, and values that make our nation extraordinary. The camp will mark the beginning of an unforgettable journey—one that blends discipline with creativity, leadership with cultural learning, and youthful energy with deep-rooted heritage. For the next several days, the camp will showcase a series of performances, workshops, interactions, and collaborative activities that reflect the artistic brilliance and cultural diversity of our nation.

