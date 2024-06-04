JJM contractor murder case: Ranoj Pegu assures of stern action against killers

LAKHIMPUR: Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Monday visited Dhakuakhana to inspect the spot where government contractor-cum-BJP activist Sunil Gogoi was murdered. The DGP arrived at the spot located at Sapotiya Chetia Gaon under Dhakuakhana Police Station at around 4.35 pm being accompanied by CID IGP Sanjukta Parashar and Lakhimpur SP Aparna Natarajan. Then he inspected the scene and learned about the brutal behaviour of the killers.

Notably, the body of Sunil Gogoi, the government contractor and local BJP leader, was found with the head missing and in a half-burnt condition in an open field near his residence on Saturday night. His body was found in the middle of a field, 200 metres from his residence at a Sumoni. Then he was set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field. His head was reportedly chopped off, and the body was partially burned when it was discovered. It is known that Gogoi ventured out of his house on Saturday evening for certain reason when the horrific incident took place. He was a contractor for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Following the incident, Lakhimpur SP Aparna Natarajan said, “It appears to be a case of murder, prima facie. But we cannot say anything more at the moment. Investigating agencies are coming from Guwahati and only then the picture will be clearer.” Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter to nab the culprits. Foul play was suspected in the case as per prima facie investigation as per another police officer.

On the other hand Director General of Police GP Singh, in a post on X, said a team of CID and Forensic Science Laboratory has been sent to Dhakuakhana to take forward the investigation.

“Reference murder at Dhakuakhana, North Lakhimpur - A team of @AssamCid and FSL led by IGP CID has been sent to the spot from Guwahati to associate in the investigation with @lakhimpurpolice. We shall leave no stone unturned to identify the perpetrators and bring them to face the justice,” he said in X handle.

State Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Sunday visited the victim’s residence and assured of stern action, claiming that there was evidence that Gogoi was killed. “Visited the residence of late Sunil Gogoi who has been brutally killed by unknown criminals last night. He was a popular and bold leader of BJP. Visited the crime site which bears proof of pre planned ghastly murder,” he said. Pegu added that he has spoken to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the matter and requested him to ensure speedy investigation to nab the culprits.

As the DGP entrusted the investigation of case upon Crime Investigation Department (CID), a team of the same, headed by IPS Sanjukta Parashar, reached the incident spot in Dhakuakhana on Sunday. A forensic team also arrived, along with top Assam Police officials including Sudhakar Singh, Inspector General of Police for Northern Assam Zone, Bijoy Giri Kuligam; and Lakhimpur District Superintendent of Police (DSP), IPS Aparna Natarajan. The teams collected samples and due information in order to expedite the investigation.

On Monday, after visiting the spot where Sunil Gogoi was murdered, DGP GP Singh visited the residence of the deceased. He expressed his condolences to the wife, sons, daughters and relatives of the late Sunil Gogoi. In front of the DGP, the victim’s wife and son demanded that the culprits be identified and punished. They added that Gogoi was brutally killed because of standing bravely against corruption.

On the other hand, the investigating team has failed to locate the chopped head of Sunil Gogoi. On Monday, though the police used Dip Diverse of NDRF and SDRF to find the head in pond near the field, they could not manage to achieve any success in this connection.

