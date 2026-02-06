Assam: NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar hosts ‘She is a Change Maker’ workshop in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Rahatkar, participated in several programmes in Mangaldai on Thursday including a workshop titled 'She is a Change Maker' at the district library auditorium here, held with elected women representatives from panchayats.

In her speech, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said that becoming a public representative required learning a great deal about how to carry out work. She said, "Training public representatives is essential, which is why the women's commission has initiated such programmes. Panchayat representatives must know about the various schemes and benefits provided by the government for rural development so that village progress happens at a faster pace." Addressing the elected women panchayat representatives, she called for raising awareness on issues such as preventing child marriage and ensuring proper voter participation in elections. She mentioned how women in Assam have become self-reliant through schemes like Orunodoi Yojana and Mahila Udyamita Yojana. She stated that through various schemes adopted by the government for women, they had become financially empowered and could stand on their own feet.

Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, taking part in the programme, said that the role of mothers in our society was immense and that they could bring about social change. He stated that women needed to be aware of various government welfare schemes, and that the women's commission had taken several steps to inform them about these.

District Commissioner Pubali Gohain delivered the welcome speech at the programme, which was attended by prominent dignitaries as well as elected women panchayat representatives.

The visiting chairperson also interacted with women beneficiaries where several women beneficiaries informed her about how they had benefited from various government welfare schemes. The beneficiaries mentioned receiving benefits through schemes such as Mudra Loan, Ayushman Bharat, Orunodoi, Mahila Udyamita Yojana, Jeevika Sakhi, Self-Help Groups, and others. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar congratulated the women on their success and urged them to continue progressing through these various welfare schemes. In the afternoon, the chairperson addressed a press conference and also met police officials.

Also Read: Assam: NCW organizes capacity-building programme in Nalbari