Assam: NCW organizes capacity-building programme in Nalbari

NALBARI: With the aim of strengthening grassroots-level leadership, enhancing institutional coordination, and ensuring effective implementation of women-centric welfare and protection mechanisms in the state, the National Commission for Women held a day-long outreach and capacity-building programme today at the auditorium of District Library, Nalbari, as part of its three-day initiative under "She is a Changemaker" in Assam, held from February 3 to February 6, 2026.

The programme in Nalbari district was inaugurated by the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, in the presence of DC Nalbari Nivedan Das Patowary and senior officials from NCW and the district administration. In her speech, the Chairperson emphasized strengthening the role of women as changemakers in every sphere. Speaking on the Commission's main objectives, she highlighted that the Commission is now focused not only on women's development but also on the development of the nation through women's leadership. She sought the commitment of PRI members in prioritizing their self-empowerment through capacity building in various areas.

The Chairperson further underscored the importance of financial literacy, digital literacy, public speaking skills, and conflict resolution abilities. She also encouraged every woman to gain knowledge of the effective use of relevant government portals to ensure delivery of services to women and to understand the effective use of smartphones.

Following the inauguration, she chaired a review meeting with the DC, SSP, senior district and police officials, department heads, and other concerned personnel. During the meeting, she reviewed various women-oriented schemes, inquired about the formation and functioning of Internal Committees under the POSH Act in both the organized and unorganized sectors, and discussed the conviction rates in other women-related cases, stated a press release.

