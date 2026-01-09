NCW raises concern over growing human-trafficking cases in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday raised concern over the growing human-trafficking cases in some parts of Assam.

Speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh, Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of NCW, said, “In some areas of Assam, large-scale human trafficking has been going on, and it is a concern for the people of the state. It is necessary to stop it.”

“The National Commission of Women has been working seriously to stop the trafficking of women and children. Many times, we have noticed that trafficking happens through the rail route. Trafficking happens in front of your eyes, but you don’t realise it. All the stakeholders working on such cases should have proper training and awareness,” said Rahatkar.

“Yesterday, in Dibrugarh, we held a conference on anti-human trafficking in association with Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel. Those who are working in railways are essential, and they can play a crucial role in stopping human trafficking. Service provider staff, ticket collectors, and all the personnel involved with railways are important. NCW has been working on how to identify traffickers and how to stop trafficking, and for that we are taking all steps to create awareness,” she said.

She added, “We are getting a positive response from the people, and everybody has been coming forward to help us. The RPF, BSF, CISF, and police are helping us combat trafficking. The modus operandi of traffickers keeps changing every day, which is concerning for us.”

Human-trafficking cases have been growing in tea garden areas of Assam, with the traffickers targeting the vulnerable sections of society. “Child trafficking cases have been on the rise in tea garden areas of Tinsukia district of Assam. In most of the cases, the traffickers took away the child by luring their parents and sold them in other states,” said a police official.

Recently, the RPF rescued many minors from Tinsukia railway station and arrested the traffickers who were planning to take them away to other states.

Also Read: Six persons arrested in connection with human-trafficking racket