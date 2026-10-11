Assam: NEET guide books donated to Bokial high school in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: In a significant step towards promoting quality education and encouraging students to pursue careers in medicine, Dr Hiyeswar Bora of Nagaon Medical College donated NEET preparation books to PM SHRI Bokial High School in Golaghat district on Saturday. The donation aims to support students in their preparation for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The books are expected to provide valuable academic resources and motivate aspiring students to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors.

Also Read: Govt Ready to Discuss NEET Students’ Issue in Parliament, Says Amit Shah