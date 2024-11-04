Assam: Nehru Yuva Kendra District Youth Festival Concludes at Sadiya College

A correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Nehru Yuva Kendra Tinsukia organized a NSS training program at Sadiya College. The ‘District Youth Festival Programme’ was held on Saturday in collaboration with the group. The event was attended by youths from various youth associations of Tinsukia district as well as students of schools and colleges in Sadiya co-district.

The competitions were inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner of Sadiya Co-District Porcia Khanikar while the Principal, Sadiya College, Dr Bhupen Chutia, welcomed the guests.

The aims and objectives of the District Youth Festival were explained in detail by Kamalapati Saikia, Programme Supervisor, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Tinsukia. The festival was held in seven categories. The winners of the competition would have the opportunity to participate at the state level.

The event was attended by more than 400 youths along with the contestants. The event was moderated by Mukunda Bora, resource person of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Tinsukia, and Munmi Kalita of Sadiya College, and was attended by Sadiya College NSS programme officer Nakul Neog, Assistant Coordinator IQAC Dwijen Das, former volunteers of NYK Abhijit Gogoi, Dipankar Buragohain, Someswar Bordoloi, Raja Pait, Bijnanta Dangoria, Biruch Sonowal, and the teachers of the college.

The judges of the competitions were Samarajyoti Gogoi, Chandra Kamal Buragohain, and Sourav Buragohain in the photography competition. . The speech competition was attended by Lakshyajit Chiring, Shivani Baruah, and Dr. Deepjyoti Kalita. The winners of the science fair competition were Dr. Jay Dayal Mali, Dr. Chayanti Dasgupta, and Babul Neog; painting competition: Abhijit Gogoi , Rajesh Das, and Kamal Adhikari. At the end of the competitions, prizes were awarded to the winners. The event was attended by Labanya Khound, an employee of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Tinsukia.

