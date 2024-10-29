Assam: Nehru Yuva Kendra Marigaon Marks "Mera Yuva Bharat" Anniversary with "Diwali with My Bharat" Celebration

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: To commemorate the first anniversary of the “Mera Yuva Bharat Organization” launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Marigaon, has organized the “Diwali with my Bharat” programme coinciding with the upcoming Diwali festivities.

As part of the programme, a special training session was held on October 27 for 55 volunteers from various organizations in Morigaon district. District Youth Officer, Bikash Chandra Pradhan, explained the objectives of the Mera Yuva Bharat Organization and outlined the responsibilities of the volunteers.

On October 28, volunteers led by Pradhan and programme officer, Dhananjay Talukdar, cleaned and sanitized the Maya Bazar area and raised awareness about cleanliness among local businessmen. As per a press note, the programme will continue on October 29, with volunteers distributing pamphlets and leaflets on road safety at traffic points in Marigaon town. On October 30, volunteers will provide services to patients and their families at the Marigaon Civil Hospital.

Also Read: PnRD Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass Reviews Developmental Schemes and Ration Card Distribution in Barpeta

Also Watch: