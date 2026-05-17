Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha launches official website at Biswanath College

CORRESPONDENTS

JAMUGURIHAT/TANGLA: The Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) officially launched its website on Saturday at the conference hall of Biswanath College in a ceremonial programme attended by noted literary figures, academicians, and office-bearers of the organization, stated a press release. Eminent litterateur and researcher Dr Khemraj Nepali formally unveiled the website, www.assamnepalisahityasabha.com. Meanwhile, the ANSS has joined hands with Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, to organize the ‘Meet the Author’ programme in honour of noted Nepali writer and former ANSS President Dambar Dahal. The event will be held at Bhanu Natya Manch, Mugasong, on May 17.

Also Read: Biswanath College observes Chatra Diwas to honour Bodofa UN Brahma