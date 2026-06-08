Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha organises a Seminar on Culture in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The central committee of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, in association with the Biswanath district committee of ANSS and in collaboration with the Nepali department of Biswanath College, organized a national seminar on culture at the conference hall of Biswanath College with a day-long programme on Sunday.

Tilak Sarmah, the secretary general of ANSS, conducted all the proceedings of the inaugural sessions. The inaugural session was attended by Dr Bhim Prasad Sarmah, a professor at Tezpur University, who served as the chief guest.

The first technical session began with Krishna Raj Ghatani, a retired professor of North Bengal University, West Bengal, who graced the session as a chairperson. Hari Luitel forwarded a keynote address, while Damar Prasad Rijal and Dharmendra Upadhyaya presented papers on the marriage culture of the Gorkhas. Sanjib Upadhyaya graced the event as a rapporteur. The second technical session began with Lila Nirola in the chair. Dr Khem Raj Nepal forwarded the keynote address, while Dr Jagannath Upadhyaya, Riju Devi and Lakshman Adhikari presented papers on folk traditions, seasonal festivals, etc. Anjan Baskota graced the second session as a rapporteur. The third technical session was held with Hem Kumar Gautam in the chair wherein Madan Thapa forwarded a keynote address. Prem Biswakarma, Padma Devi, Indra Nepal, Anup Sarmah and Purna Kumar Sarmah presented papers on various aspects of the Gorkha culture. Rewati Raman Sapkota graced the session as a rapporteur. The fourth technical session was held with Uday Narayan Gautama in the chair, wherein Dr Indu Prabha Devi forwarded a keynote address. Dr Tilak Sarmah and Jharna Devi Bhattarai presented papers in this session. Cheban Sarma and Bishnu Devi graced the session as rapporteurs. All the proceedings of the four technical sessions were conducted by Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya.

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