Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha team meets Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Assam Vidhan Sabha

JAMUGURIHAT: A delegates of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) headed by Durga Khatiora, president, Dr Indu Prabha Devi and Tilak Sarma, vice presidents, Madan Thapa, general secretary and Hemanta Bhattarai, central executive member met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Assam Vidhan Sabha on Monday and submitted a memorandum to resolve certain issues, stated a press release issued by Dr Chinta Mani Sarmah, working president of ANSS.

Talking to this correspondent, the working president said that the Sabha urged the Chief Minister for creation of one hundred Nepali teaching posts in the schools of Assam, initiating a full-fledged Nepali department at Bodoland University and making arrangement for two bighas of land allocation for construction of the central office of ANSS and cultural and study complex as well.

The delegates also thanked the Chief Minister for inclusion of Nepali subjects in the SLET curriculum which will help the aspiring candidates in appearing the SLET examination in Nepali subject from this year. The delegates also formally invited the Chief Minister to attend the forthcoming 17th triennial conference-cum-closing ceremony of the golden jubilee celebration year of ANSS. The Chief Minister listened to the issues and assured to extend all sorts of possible help for all round development of the Gorkha community. Further he gave his consent to be present as chief guest in the open session of 17th triennial conference of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha.

