Assam: New Bokakhat IPRO meets Local Journalists

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An introductory meeting between the Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer (IPRO) of Bokakhat and local journalists was held on Thursday at the conference hall of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Commissioner’s office.

Dr. Barnali Dutta, who joined as the Information and Public Relations Officer in Bokakhat on 7 February, participated in an interaction session with local media representatives. The informal meeting, held at 3 PM, provided an opportunity for her to get acquainted with journalists from the region. Prior to her posting in Bokakhat, Dr. Dutta served in the Nazira sub-division. During the discussion, journalists raised various concerns and requested timely information and updates regarding government schemes and programmes. Dr. Dutta assured full cooperation and expressed her willingness to work cordially with the media throughout her tenure, seeking their support and collaboration in effectively disseminating news.

