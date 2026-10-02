Assam: New committee of Demow Press Club formed for the year 2026-28

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The new committee of Demow Press Club (PC) for the year 2026-28 was formed on September 30. A meeting was organised in the Demow Press Club on September 30, where Prasanta Gogoi, senior media person of Demow Press Club, presided over the meeting, while Sekhar Jyoti Dowari spoke about the aims of the meeting. Later, the new executive committee of the Demow Press Club was formed with Rupjyoti Handique as President and Mridul Buragohain as Secretary for the year 2026-28.

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