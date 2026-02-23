Demow Press Club condoles demise of Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty, a veteran journalist, passed away on Sunday at Guwahati. The Demow Press Club condoled his demise and offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow constituency, wrote on his X handle, “We are deeply saddened by the demise of the venerable journalist Shri Dhirendra Nath Chakravarty. His unwavering commitment, insightful guidance, and the power of his pen in service of the nation will always be remembered. I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and all admirers. Om Shanti.”

