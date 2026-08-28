Assam: New Harangajao railway track sinking raises necessity of alternative bridge

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the railway may face another prolonged disruption as efforts to restore two damaged tracks near New Harangajao continue to encounter difficulties caused by underground water.

Around 200 metres of railway track near New Harangajao station, between New Haflong and New Harangajao, has reportedly sunk in the 118/1-3 km stretch. Train movement on Lines 1 and 2 has remained suspended for more than a month in the interest of passenger safety. At present, limited train services are being operated through Line 3.

According to railway sources, repair work has been continuing on a war footing for more than a month to restore the two affected lines. However, the presence of underground water has made the task increasingly complicated. Attempts were made to restore the tracks by filling the sunken section with soil, but continuous seepage from deeper layers has repeatedly hampered the work.

The railways are now reportedly using piling work to control and drain the underground water and stabilise the affected stretch.

With the monsoon further worsening soil and groundwater conditions in the hilly terrain, railway authorities have so far been unable to give a definite timeline for the full restoration of Lines 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway is also examining a more permanent alternative. Instead of rebuilding the affected section by filling it with soil, authorities are reportedly considering constructing a bridge over the problematic stretch and carrying the railway line across it.

Railway sources have also indicated that a 'mega block' of around six months cannot be ruled out. Such a long-duration block would allow large-scale reconstruction and stabilisation work to be undertaken at the New Harangajao stretch while keeping railway operations restricted. However, no final decision has yet been taken.

Also Read: NFR cancels, reschedules multiple trains amid track restoration near New Harangajao