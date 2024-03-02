Assam: New Kar Bhawan Inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister for Enhanced Administrative Efficiency

ASSAM: Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma recently unveiled the New Kar Bhawan at Ganeshguri, Guwahati as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative aimed at boosting business efficiency in the state. The 10-storeyed building, constructed at a cost of Rs 112.52 crore, housed the office of the tax commissioner with three departments, four group offices and schemes for appeals, recovery and agricultural income tax At the inaugural ceremony of the event, held during the ongoing development tour and celebrations, underlined the government’s commitment to infrastructure development and productivity. Equipped with modern facilities and energy efficient appliances, the toll booth is equipped to ensure efficiency among officials in line with the country’s vision for growth.

In his speech, CM Sarma expressed gratitude for the role played by the Public Works Department in constructing state-of-the-art facilities. Emphasizing the need for innovation in building practices, he urged a focus on energy-efficient systems, advocating the integration of solar and lighting systems and has reduced electricity consumption Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "With a capacity of about 500 employees, this factory heralds a new era of efficiency and sustainability.

He also stressed the importance of investing tax revenue with the state." The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country is in line with emphasis, indicating that there is a positive fiscal trajectory growth with an estimated GDP of Rs 6 lakhs and 43 crore in the current fiscal." CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was further accompanied at the inauguration by notable dignitaries including Dispur MLA Atul Bora and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog who reflected their collective support for initiatives aimed at strengthening and providing job creation the results of economic prosperity. The unveiling of Kar Bhavan stands as a remarkable feat to Assam’s relentless pursuit of progress, and marks a milestone in the state’s journey towards inclusive growth and sustainable development.

