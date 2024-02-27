Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites Congress Leader Rana Goswami To Join BJP

GUWAHATI: In a major political turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his willingness to welcome Congress leader Rana Goswami into the party.

Expressing happiness at the prospect of Goswami joining his party, CM Sarma said that while he would like the idea, but there has been no discussion on this matter so far.

Furthermore, the chief minister highlighted that every political leader progresses with their calculations and understanding, and therefore, no one can be pressured into any decision.

This development signified potential changes in the region’s political dynamics. According to sources, Rana Goswami is expected to join the BJP party during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.