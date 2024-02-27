Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites Congress Leader Rana Goswami To Join BJP

GUWAHATI: In a major political turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his willingness to welcome Congress leader Rana Goswami into the party.
Expressing happiness at the prospect of Goswami joining his party, CM Sarma said that while he would like the idea, but there has been no discussion on this matter so far.
Furthermore, the chief minister highlighted that every political leader progresses with their calculations and understanding, and therefore, no one can be pressured into any decision.
This development signified potential changes in the region’s political dynamics. According to sources, Rana Goswami is expected to join the BJP party during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.
Amid speculations, Goswami has confirmed that he has resigned from his position of Upper Assam-in-charge on Sunday.
In his resignation, he wrote that due to various political reasons he had decided to resign as the organizational in-charge of Upper Assam including the districts Dhemaji, North-Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Biswanath Chariali.
As per sources, in a meeting, that took place at Goswami’s Tocklai residence on February 24, he expressed his concerns about not receiving much importance within the party and announced his decision to resign before the Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma led a bike rally in Majuli from Kareng Eco camp on Tuesday following which he distributed land pattas to the beneficiaries.
In Majuli, 10,932 individuals along with 8,949 in Gohpur have been given land pattas.
Addressing the event, CM Sarma announced his detailed plans for Mission Basundhara 3.0, which aims to allocate land pattas to both institutions and individuals.
Further, he expresses his vision for elevating Assam to a top-performing state, emphasizing the need to foster a strong work culture over protest culture. He also expressed confidence in societal cooperation to accomplish these objectives.
