Assam: New ration cards distributed to beneficiaries across State

NAGAON: Health Minister Keshab Mahanta ceremonially distributed new ration cards among 5,704 beneficiary families in Nagaon-Batadroba delimited assembly constituency at a function held at Nagaon Nehrubali field on Tuesday. A total of 28,522 families including new beneficiary families have ration cards till date in the delimited Nagaon-Batadroba assembly constituency here.

While addressing the occasion, the minister asserted that the incumbent State government left no stone unturned to provide the ration cards to almost all eligible beneficiary families irrespective of castes, religions and political backgrounds.

All the ration card holders will get benefits of Rs 5 lakhs of medical reimbursement per annum under Ayushmaan card scheme sponsored by the government, the minister said, adding that the government committed to implement free and fair schemes sponsored by government.

The card distribution programme was attended by local MLA Rupak Sarma, president of Nagaon Zila Parishad Moonmoni Das Bora, chairman and vice chairman Ambika Mazumdar and Simanta Bora, District Development Commissioner Gunajit Kashyap and other officials from the district food and civil supplies department.

Earlier, the minister also participated in another ration card distribution programme held at Barhampur LAC where the minister ceremonially distributed ration cards among 5,604 beneficial families of the constituency. Including these new beneficiary families, over 35,186 families of the constituency will get benefits of the schemes including medical reimbursement under Ayushmaan card scheme.

TINSUKIA: The ration cards for newly enrolled beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act(NFSA) were distributed under Margherita LAC in a programme held at Rangamanch Margherita on Tuesday in which Bimal Borah was present as chief guest.

The minister while handing over 20 ration cards stressed on the point that India is a democratic nation and rights of the people are of foremost importance. He spoke at length about choices made by the citizens in the long run and the social security provided by the present Government. Preeti Kumari ADC i/c Margherita urged upon the eligible beneficiaries to enrol and to get benefits provided by the government.

A total of 6923 new cards were distributed at Margherita in presence of Bhaskar Sharma MLA, Margherita through 14 counters for each Gaon Panchayat. The total beneficiaries count is 28665 in Margherita. Public Information points for Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala schemes were also set up for the public, so that the eligible beneficiaries can enrol themselves and get information on the schemes. The programme was also attended by Sambhavi Mishra SDPO, Margherita, other administrative officials, staff members of the Urban Local body and local citizens of Margherita.

Silchar: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Deputy Speaker of the Assam Dr Nomal Momin Assembly handed over almost 54 thousand new ration cards to the beneficiaries in Cachar district on Tuesday. While Baruah distributed 45 thousand ration cards at a programme at Labok Tea garden in Lakhipur constituency, the Deputy Speaker handed over 8822 new cards to the beneficiaries in Silchar town.

Jayanta Mallabaruah said, apart from getting free rice and dal, the beneficiaries would be covered under PM Ayushman Bharat as well as CM Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme which would ensure Rs 5 lakh treatment cost at hospitals. “These ration cards will help the poor and middle class people in a major way,” Baruah assured.

Later speaking to media persons, Baruah made a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. The Minister said the Congress leaders had either no idea of the sentiments of the Hindus or they had intentionally brought out their rally on the day of the grand consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Asked about APCC president Bhupen Borah being reportedly manhandled during the Yatra, Baruah sarcastically said, if the Ravanas forcefully entered the holy gathering of the Rambhakts, then who would stop them from being beaten. “However who knows what has actually happened? Who knows whether he has himself scripted the victim drama?” the Minister said.

Throwing direct challenge to Rahul Gandhi to contest the election from any constituency in Assam, Baruah said, the Congress leader had already proved that he was a coward when he left his own state fearing defeat and escaped to Kerala for safe passage to the Lok Sabha. Earlier in the day, Jayanta Mallabaruah attended Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary programme held at GC College.

Also Read: Bodo/Kacharis’ traditional faith Gwthar Bathou San observed in different parts of Assam

Also Watch: