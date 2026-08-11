Assam: New Regional Party ‘Autonomous People’s Movement’ Launched in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A new regional political party named the Autonomous People's Movement (APM) was formally launched on Monday in Karbi Anglong district. The party was announced by the Convening Committee for Political Convention during a programme held at the Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe) Memorial Town Hall in Diphu.

The formation of APM marks a significant political development in the region. According to the organisers, the party's core objectives include the realisation of an Autonomous State under Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution, the protection of constitutional rights guaranteed under the Sixth Schedule, economic reconstruction and self-reliance, and the safeguarding of tribal lands, natural resources, and demographic security.

Several prominent local leaders and workers from across the district attended the event, describing the launch as a 'historical beginning' for the people of Karbi Anglong. The party has been formed with an eye on the upcoming Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) elections in 2027.

At present, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has no opposition members. The emergence of APM is expected to introduce a new political voice and contest the dominance of existing parties in the council.

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