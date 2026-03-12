CM Himanta Inaugurates Rs 2,109 Crore Worth of Projects in Karbi Anglong's Diphu

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for more than 100 development projects worth a combined Rs 2,109 crore in Diphu, Karbi Anglong district — one of the largest single-day infrastructure pushes in Assam's hill districts in recent years.
The event was held at Rangsina Sarpo Ahongjai, Taralangso, and covered projects spanning healthcare, education, road connectivity, renewable energy, and tourism infrastructure.
Key dignitaries present included Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin, Guardian Minister Nandita Gorlosa, and MLAs Bidyasing Engleng, Rupsing Teron, and Dorsing Ronghang, along with KAAC executive members and local leaders.
The event was split between 54 project inaugurations worth approximately Rs 816 crore and 53 foundation stone-laying ceremonies for projects valued at Rs 1,293 crore.
The highlights of the package include some of the most significant investments ever made in the hill district.
The Diphu Cancer Centre, at Rs 270 crore, will bring specialised cancer care closer to communities in Karbi Anglong that currently have to travel long distances for treatment. Assam's second Sainik School, to be established at Langvoku at a cost of Rs 365 crore, will expand defence-oriented education to the region.
A 42 MW Solar Power Plant at Bonglong Terang, valued at Rs 202 crore, marks a significant push toward renewable energy in the hill districts. A 4-Lane Khorsing Terang Flyover worth Rs 228 crore and four-laning from the East Division Forest Office to St. Anthony English School, Birla at Rs 152 crore will improve road capacity in and around Diphu.
Other notable projects include a Hotel and Tourism Management Institute in Diphu (Rs 63 crore), 4-laning of Mahatma Gandhi Park Road to Lumding Gandhi University Campus (Rs 105 crore), the Kheroni-Rongpangbong road upgrade (Rs 75 crore), a Government Model Degree College in West Karbi Anglong (Rs 35 crore), Diphu Town Lake development (Rs 16 crore), and the KASA Billangvek Swimming Pool in Diphu (Rs 21 crore).
Multiple bridge constructions and additional road improvements are also included in the package.
Sarma said the scale of investment reflects the state government's commitment to inclusive and equitable growth in hill areas, adding that the projects would improve living standards and drive regional integration while respecting Karbi Anglong's rich cultural heritage.
Locals described the occasion as a historic milestone, saying it could transform Diphu into a more modern and self-reliant hub for the district and surrounding areas.