CM Himanta Inaugurates Rs 2,109 Crore Worth of Projects in Karbi Anglong's Diphu

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for more than 100 development projects worth a combined Rs 2,109 crore in Diphu, Karbi Anglong district — one of the largest single-day infrastructure pushes in Assam's hill districts in recent years.

The event was held at Rangsina Sarpo Ahongjai, Taralangso, and covered projects spanning healthcare, education, road connectivity, renewable energy, and tourism infrastructure.

Key dignitaries present included Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin, Guardian Minister Nandita Gorlosa, and MLAs Bidyasing Engleng, Rupsing Teron, and Dorsing Ronghang, along with KAAC executive members and local leaders.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain will destroy Congress; BJP will benefit if they stay: Himanta Biswa Sarma