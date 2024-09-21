Assam: New Sonitpur District Commissioner Ankur Bharali Takes Charge

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Ankur Bharali, ACS (DR-99) officially took charge as the District Commissioner of Sonitpur district on Friday. He was serving as District Commissioner of Dhemaji district before joining Sonitpur. He took charge from outgoing District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS (DR-93) who has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Kamrup and CEO, Guwahati Biotech Park and CEO, Assam Biotechnology Council. Deba Kumar Mishra had joined as Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur on April 4, 2022.

The officials and staff of the District Commissioner’s office extended a hearty welcome to the new District Commissioner and bade farewell to the outgoing District Commissioner.

