Assam: New twist in student leader Lafikul Islam Ahmed murder case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The murder case of former All BTC Minority Students' Union (ABMSU) President, Lafikul Islam Ahmed, has once again stirred political circles in the Bodoland region.

According to reports, three accused persons who had been absconding for the past nine years surrendered before the CBI court in Guwahati's Chandmari on Saturday. Following their surrender, the ABMSU has once again raised allegations that Lafikul's killing was a politically motivated murder. The CBI had earlier filed a chargesheet in connection with the murder and identified Rinku Brahma, Bhadreshwar Basumatary, and Dinku Mushahary as the main accused in Lafikul Islam Ahmed's murder. The CBI had also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused.

However, the three accused remained absconding for nearly nine years. Their sudden surrender after such a long period has created widespread concern and raised questions over whether they had the backing of a particular political party.

Also Read: Assam: ABMSU laments failure of CBI in Lafiqul Islam Ahmed murder case