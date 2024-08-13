Assam: Newborn Found Abandoned In Jorhat, Cops Initiate Investigation

JORHAT: In a deeply disturbing incident, a newborn baby was found abandoned late Monday night on a sidewalk in Jorhat district of Assam.
This shocking discovery was made near Devicharan Barua Girls College located on AT Road, where the infant was spotted just behind the girls' hostel.
Two women bumped into the baby while passing by and they were quick to sense the gravity of the situation. Local authorities were immediately alerted, prompting a swift response from the police.
People were shocked to find that the infant was still alive at the time of discovery. The newborn baby was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.
This despicable act has traumatized the local community to its core and has left the people of Jorhat in a state of shock. Many have expressed profound concern and disbelief, questioning the circumstances that could lead to such a heartbreaking act.
Concerned authorities have launched a formal investigation to unravel the details surrounding the incident.
The community, enraged by this incident, has demanded timely action and the delivery of justice at the earliest.
