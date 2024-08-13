Assam: Newborn Found Abandoned In Jorhat, Cops Initiate Investigation

People were shocked to find that the infant was still alive at the time of discovery. The newborn baby was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

This despicable act has traumatized the local community to its core and has left the people of Jorhat in a state of shock. Many have expressed profound concern and disbelief, questioning the circumstances that could lead to such a heartbreaking act.

Concerned authorities have launched a formal investigation to unravel the details surrounding the incident.

The community, enraged by this incident, has demanded timely action and the delivery of justice at the earliest.