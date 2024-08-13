Assam: Security Forces Crush Militant Group and Seize Hidden Weapons Cache

KOKRAJHAR: In a major operation in the thick forests of Kokrajhar-Chirang, security forces successfully intercepted and dismantled a newly formed militant group that had been secretly organizing for the past three to four months.
The group, made up of at least 20 young people, agreed to give up their militant plans and surrender their weapons after a series of negotiations with the authorities.
The recovered weapons include six automatic rifles, four single-shot rifles, three pistols with magazines, five grenades, 54 of ammunition for AK rifles, and nine rounds of pistol ammunition.
Assam DGP GP Singh announced the development on X and wrote: “Another success for @assampolice. In Kokrajhar-Chirang forests, we’ve been able to intercept and bring out a group of 20 youths who had been trying to form a new militant group since last three/four months. They’ve listened to reason and come out and handed over the weapons held by them. Weapons recovered
Automatic rifle : 06
Single shot rifle : 04
Pistols with Magazine : 03
No 36 HE grenade : 05
AK rifle ammunitions : 54 rounds
Pistol ammunition : 09 rounds.
Compliments to
@KokrajharP for painstaking hard work. We strive to keep our state free of weapons & violence.”
Earlier, Assam Police have unearthed substantial cache of ammunition in the Sonitpur district. Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh announced discovery on Monday. He highlighted operation's importance for maintaining peace in the region.
The seizure took place during police raid conducted in early hours of Monday. This occurred in Bilasiguri-Batasipur village. It is situated within the jurisdiction of Dhekiajuli police station.
The operation led to recovery of variety of arms and ammunition. This included five Chinese-origin hand grenades five handmade grenades a pistol a revolver and five detonators all buried within village.
