Assam: Security Forces Crush Militant Group and Seize Hidden Weapons Cache

KOKRAJHAR: In a major operation in the thick forests of Kokrajhar-Chirang, security forces successfully intercepted and dismantled a newly formed militant group that had been secretly organizing for the past three to four months.

The group, made up of at least 20 young people, agreed to give up their militant plans and surrender their weapons after a series of negotiations with the authorities.

The recovered weapons include six automatic rifles, four single-shot rifles, three pistols with magazines, five grenades, 54 of ammunition for AK rifles, and nine rounds of pistol ammunition.