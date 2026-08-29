Assam: Newly appointed first woman SSP of Darrang outlines priority areas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In her first interaction with the media after assuming charge, the newly appointed 31st Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Darrang district and the first woman to hold the post, Sharmistha Baruah, addressed a press conference on Thursday evening at the conference hall of the SSP office here. Additional superintendents of police Ima Das and Phulkan Narzary, along with other senior police officials and media persons from across the district, joined the press meet.

Addressing the media, SSP Baruah outlined the key focus areas of the district police under her leadership and sought cooperation from the public and the press. She stated that a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against the illegal drug trade and narcotics.

In view of the rising cases of cyberfraud and online crimes, special emphasis will be given to awareness and quick action on cybercrime complaints.

SSP Baruah said that a sharp vigil will be maintained on criminal activities in the remote and riverine char-chapori areas of the Brahmaputra. Regular patrolling and intelligence gathering will be intensified in those vulnerable pockets.

Acknowledging the long-standing problem of traffic jams in Mangaldai and Kharupetia town, she assured that a systematic traffic management plan will be implemented to ease congestion, especially during peak hours and in market areas.

Stressing road safety, she said that steps will be taken to prevent road accidents through strict enforcement of traffic rules, checking of drunken driving and over-speeding, and public awareness drives.

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